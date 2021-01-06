Contractor Accused Of Stealing Wallet, Other Items From Client In Fairfield County

A contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from one of his clients in Fairfield County.

Michael Mando, 29, of Shelton, was arrested in December, for the incident which took place in October 2020, in Fairfield, said Lt. Antonio Granata.

According to Granata, in October a Fairfield resident of Elm Street reported various items have been taken from their home after hiring contractor Mando to do some home repair.

The homeowners became aware of the thefts when over a period of several weeks, they were unable to locate a wallet, several pieces of jewelry, and gift cards, Granata said.

The investigation revealed Mando and a co-conspirator had pawned several pieces of jewelry and miscellaneous household items belonging to the Fairfield family at a West Haven pawn shop.

The jewelry was positively identified by the family as the valuables taken from their home. The value of the items recovered by police at the pawnshop exceeded $1,000 however the homeowners reported a loss of $12,600.00 in stolen items from their home, he added.

A superior court arrest warrant was issued for Mando. On Thursday, Dec. 21, Mando was arrested on a warrant.

He was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Criminal mischief

Mando was held on a $50,000 court set bond and was given a court date of Tuesday, Jan. 19.

There is an active arrest warrant for the co-conspirator in the case.

