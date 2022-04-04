Building Collapse Under Investigation In Bridgeport

An investigation is underway after the roof of an abandoned Fairfield County church collapsed, destroying the building and shutting down traffic.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Sunday, March 3 in Bridgeport on Barnum Avenue.

Bridgeport Fire responded to the scene at 1267 Barnum Ave., home to the old True Pentecostal Church after receiving numerous 911 calls, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.

Firefighters searched the building to make sure no one was inside, Appleby said.

The collapse impacted a nearby building, but apparently did not cause any structural issues to that location, he added.

The Building Department is investigating.

Barnum Avenue between Mill Hill and Central avenues was closed to traffic following the incident.

