Bridgeport Woman Shot To Death, Police Say

A 30-year-old Fairfield County woman was found shot to death after police responded to a call for an unresponsive person.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:20 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at 40 Knoll Place.

Marisol Dumeng, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on a report of an unresponsive woman who appeared to have been shot, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

When medics arrived on the scene they pronounced Dumeng dead, Gilleran said.

Detectives from the homicide squad are in the process of collecting evidence at the scene and have several strong leads, Gilleran said.

Gilleran said the attack appears to be an isolated incident where Dumeng may have known her attacker.

"The Department offers their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," he added.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

