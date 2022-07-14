Bridgeport Woman Nabbed For Allegedly Helping Wanted Murderer Escape, Police Say

A woman who helped a man wanted for the murder of a pregnant Fairfield County woman has been charged in connection with helping him escape.

Melaine Castro, age 21, of Bridgeport, was nabbed by the US Marshals on Thursday, July 14 in connection with the Saturday, May 28 murder of 30-year-old Marisol Dumeng.

After the homicide, Castro and the alleged killer Glenn Pettway Jr. fled the state and she assisted him as he made his way to Tennessee, said Det. Thomas Harper, of the Bridgeport Police.

Pettway was located in Tennessee a few days later and barricaded himself in a residence resulting in a nearly 12-hour standoff with police, Harper said.

Pettway, who had shot Dumeng multiple times while under a protective stay-away order, ultimately took his own life while barricaded inside the residence, police said.

Castro was charged with accessory to murder and second-degree hindering prosecution and held on a $1.5 million bond.

There are no additional arrests anticipated in this case, Harper said.

