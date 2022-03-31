Bridgeport Nightclub Closed After Police Find Guns, Liquor, Fire Violations

A popular Fairfield County nightclub has been closed after officials allegedly found several fire and alcohol violations.

The VIP Lounge, in Bridgeport, located on Pembroke Street, was raided by police and state liquor officials around 2:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 26.

"This immediate area has been plagued with police calls for service related to noise complaints, felony assaults, narcotics violations, and homicide," said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

A thorough investigation revealed the VIP Lounge was acting as an after-hours club and narcotics were being dealt with in the establishment, Gilleran added.

At the time of the raid, an estimated 100 patrons were inside the lounge, police said.

"Given the large amount of people, it was very difficult to detain everyone as they began to rush the front door," Gilleran said.

Of the people detained, a security guard, Michale Gaines, age 40, of Bridgeport, was found to have an active domestic violence arrest warrant. He was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

During the course of the search, two firearms were recovered. The first was a gray Polymer-80 semiautomatic “ghost gun” that contained 17 rounds. The second was a black Taurus G3c semiautomatic 9mm handgun with a total of 17 rounds, Gilleran said.

.Although the firearms were abandoned, additional forensic tests will be conducted in an attempt to identify the people who left them behind, he said.

Also seized were proceeds from the VIP Lounge totaling $2,291, police said.

The Liquor Control Division cited the liquor permit holder, Alexander Soto, age 47, of Stamford, for several violations of state liquor law, police said.

The Bridgeport Fire Marshal’s Office noted several violations, as well.

Soto cannot reopen the lounge until he corrects all violations and forwards a copy of the liquor permit to the City of Bridgeport.

