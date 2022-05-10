Contact Us
Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Delivery Driver Dies After Crash In Fairfield County
Police & Fire

Bridgeport Man Shot, Killed On City Street, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The victim, Jose Alicea.
The victim, Jose Alicea. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County man was shot to death in what police are calling an "isolated incident."

The shooting place in Bridgeport around 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 9 in the 100 block of Washington Terrace.

When Bridgeport Police arrived on the scene, they found 38-year-old Jose Alicea, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Medics arrived and transported Alicea to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died, Gilleran said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident where Mr. Alicea was the only person targeted," Gilleran said. "The Bridgeport Police Department offers their sincerest condolences to his family and friends."

The Detective Bureau’s Homicide & Identification Units are actively investigating and processing the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.