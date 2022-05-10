Bridgeport Man Shot, Killed On City Street, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was shot to death in what police are calling an "isolated incident."

The shooting place in Bridgeport around 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 9 in the 100 block of Washington Terrace.

When Bridgeport Police arrived on the scene, they found 38-year-old Jose Alicea, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Medics arrived and transported Alicea to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died, Gilleran said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident where Mr. Alicea was the only person targeted," Gilleran said. "The Bridgeport Police Department offers their sincerest condolences to his family and friends."

The Detective Bureau’s Homicide & Identification Units are actively investigating and processing the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

