Bridgeport Man Nabbed For Murder of Another Man Following Fight, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with shooting and killing another man following a fight at an area bar.

Tivon Taylor, age 40, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, March 28, for fatally shooting Fredrick Shelby on Friday, March 18.

Following an investigation, Captain Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, said Taylor followed Shelby, age 43, of Bridgeport, out of Tae’s Lounge, located at 1014 Stratford Ave., after the two men exchanged words inside.

Taylor then allegedly shot Shelby multiple times before walking away, Gilleran said.

In a statement to investigators, Taylor admitted to shooting Shelby, he added.

Taylor was charged with:

Murder

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday, March 29.

"This arrest is the result of excellent work done by all of the detectives that assisted in this case, specifically, Detective Martin Heanue, the lead investigator," Gilleran said.

