Bridgeport Man Killed In Shooting That Injures Two Others, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was killed in a shooting that injured two others.

The shooting took place in Bridgeport around 4 a.m., Saturday, April 9 at the Bridgeport Innovative Center located at 955 Connecticut Ave.

Upon arrival on the scene, patrol officers located a 33-year-old victim identified as Michael Yon, of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Yon suffered from a gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, Gilleran said.

While at the scene, the department received additional 911 calls regarding two more gunshot wound victims arriving at Bridgeport Hospital via private vehicle. Those two victims were found to have non-life-threatening injuries, Gilleran added.

"The Bridgeport Police Department would like to offer their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Yon," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576 -TIPS

