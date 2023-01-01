Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15

A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15.

Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Troopers located an individual in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Connecticut State Police said. He's been identified as Adrian Lopez, age 23, of Bridgeport.

Three additional vehicle occupants were transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," said state police.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Route 15 from Exit 60 to Exit 59 were closed during the investigation.

Two of the three other occupants hospitalized include a 22-year-old Bridgeport man in critical condition at Yale New Haven Hospital, and a 20-year-old Bridgeport man in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The third hospitalized man, a 25-year-old man also from Bridgeport, reported no injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or who has a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4243. All calls will remain confidential.

