Bridgeport Man Accused Of Making Racial Slur, Spitting At Man After Crash

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly spitting in the face of a Hispanic man and yelling racial slurs following a traffic accident.

The incident took place in Fairfield at the Stop & Shop gas station around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Fairfield Police responded to Villa Avenue for a crash. Once on the scene, police saw Stephen Saint Raymond, age 58, of Bridgeport, yelling and hitting the front of the other driver’s car, said Lt. Michael E. Paris, of the Fairfield Police.

Saint Raymond also spit in the man's face and was yelling racial slurs throughout the incident, Paris said.

He was arrested and charged with intimidation based on bigotry/bias and breach of peace.

Saint Raymond was released on a written promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 17,

