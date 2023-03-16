Bridgeport Felon Busted By AFT For Gun Sales, US Attorney Says

A Bridgeport man has been charged with illegal gun possession and trafficking offenses after being arrested by agents from the ATF and local police, including the Stamford Police Department.

Daquan Lamont Wright, age 28, was arrested on Monday, March 13, following an investigation into illegal gun sales in the area, said Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, an investigation determined that Wright was illegally selling firearms without a license. Wright was previously convicted in state court of theft of a firearm, and possession with intent to sell narcotics.

It is alleged that, in January and February 2023, investigators made three controlled purchases of handguns from Wright. One of the handguns had been reported stolen in North Carolina. During the investigation, Wright indicated that he possessed, and had access to, other firearms and firearm parts. A search of Wright’s Bridgeport residence revealed a Glock Model 43 handgun, ammunition, and various gun parts, court documents show.

Wright, who was held without bail, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing in firearms without a license. He faces up to 15 in prison.

"Another example of the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit working with our law enforcement partners to keep our community safe," said Stamford Police Assitant Chief Richard Conklin.

