Bridgeport Armed Robber Nabbed Again For Multiple Robberies, Police Say

A Bridgeport man who has served time in prison for armed robberies has been nabbed again for alleged multiple robberies in the city.

Jorge Ruiz, age 46, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16 for multiple armed robberies that occurred in Bridgeport.

At the time of his arrest, Ruiz had an outstanding warrant for an armed robbery that occurred at Sergio’s Pizza located at 780 Madison Ave., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in which he was armed with a Mac 10/Uzi-type firearm, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

He was also wanted for robbing Junco and Sons Market on William Street market on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the robberies of a Cumberland Farms gas station and the Checkers convenience store on Thursday, Feb. 16, Gilleran said.

Ruiz was released from prison in December 2021 after serving 14 years for multiple armed robberies. He also has convictions for escape and firearms offenses, Gilleran added.

As a result of an investigation of the Checker's robbery by the patrol division, officers were able to locate an unoccupied vehicle associated with the crime and call for a State Police K9 team to conduct a track for Ruiz.

The K9 team tracked the suspect vehicle to the area of 100 Front St., where they located and identified suspect Ruiz. At that point, Ruiz was taken into custody on four outstanding warrants, Gilleran said.

Ruiz was charged with the following:

Robbery

Violation of probation

Violation of probation/Stratford

Violation of probation/Naugatuck

His bond was set at $100,000 for the robbery offense and $120,000 for the probation violation offenses, Gilleran said.

Later in the day, Ruiz was also charged with two additional counts of robbery for the Junco Market and Cumberland Farms robberies with a total bond of $500,000, the captain said.

He was also charged in the Checkers Food store robbery with the additional charges of robbery and numerous weapons charges and threatening, and interfering with a police officer. An additional $500,000 was added to his bond amount.

Ruiz is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 17.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is requested to contact the case officer at 203-581-5205.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.