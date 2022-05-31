'Armed & Dangerous' Man Wanted For Bridgeport Murder, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a man who is considered armed and dangerous for the shooting death of a woman in in Fairfield County.

Glenn Pettway, age 28, of Bridgeport, is wanted for the shooting death of Marisol Dumeng on Saturday, May 28.

Dumeng, age 30, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on a report of an unresponsive woman who appeared to have been shot, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

An investigation by detectives led police to Pettway, who is considered to be "armed and dangerous," Gilleran said.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 150. pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos.

Pettway is believed to be operating a blue 2002 Ford Mustang bearing Connecticut Registration BB53311, Gilleran said.

He is currently out on a $1 million bond for a 2018 murder in Bridgeport, police said.

Anyone with information or who happens to spot Pettway should call 911.

