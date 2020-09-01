Alert Issued For Wanted Man Allegedly Involved In Fatal CT Crash

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by police in Litchfield County for a 24-year-old man who has eight active warrants out for his arrest and is wanted for questioning for his role in a fatal crash last week.

Rolando Vilorio, whose last known address was on Britton Avenue in Torrington, is wanted for questioning on a host of charges.

Vilorio is wanted for eight counts of failure to appear for arrests on charges that include:

Violation of a protective order;

Criminal trespassing;

Assault;

Intimidation;

Sale of a controlled substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Probation violation;

Tampering with a witness;

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration;

Operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.

According to police, detectives are also looking to question Violorio in regards to a fatal crash on New Litchfield Street near the intersection of Hassig Road on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Vilorio was described by police as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in the New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania area. Investigators noted that his warrants have full extradition.

Anyone who has information on Violorio’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Torrington Police Department by calling (860) 489-2090.

