Accused Juvenile Thieves Caught After Boy Robbed Of $200 Saved To Buy Phone In Bridgeport

Two Bridgeport juveniles have been charged with robbery after allegedly stealing $200 from a boy attempting to buy an iPhone on Snapchat.

The two juveniles were arrested in Bridgeport on Wednesday, March 22, for the incident which took place on Feb. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

The juvenile victim contacted the suspects via Snapchat regarding the posted sale of an Apple iPhone. An agreement was made to purchase the phone in the amount of $200 at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Laurel Avenue near Walgreens in Bridgeport, Gilleran said.

The boy peddled his bicycle to the prearranged location to meet with the suspects and complete the sale. Upon arrival, the victim was presented with a phone that was not the one depicted for sale on Snapchat, police said.

After the victim became suspicious, one of the suspects pressed a hard object against the victim’s side and threatened to kill him and strip him naked if he did not comply with their instructions.

The victim was forced to walk to a less populated area on Laurel Avenue. Once on Laurel Avenue, the two juvenile suspects searched the victim’s pockets and took his $200 prior to fleeing the area on foot, Gilleran said.

The victim returned home and reported the incident to his parents who in turn notified the victim's school administration.

After a month's investigation, the Bridgeport Police Department's Robbery Squad located both suspects and took them into custody. They were charged with robbery and threatening, Gilleran said.

The two suspects were transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center and are expected to appear in juvenile court on Thursday, March 23.

