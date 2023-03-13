4-Year-Old Killed In Bridgeport Car Crash Was 'Wild Man,' Family Says

A 4-year-old boy who was involved in a crash in Bridgeport that killed his aunt has died from his injuries.

The crash took place Monday, March 6 in Bridgeport, according to Scott Appleby with the Bridgeport Police.

Appleby said two adults and two children were in an SUV that was struck from behind at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Colony Street.

Killed during the crash was New Haven resident Chelsey Naesha Torres, age 24, of Seymour, police said.

Four-year-old Noah Rodriguez, who was in the vehicle along with his 1-year-old brother, died Friday, March 10, at Yale New Haven Hospital from his injuries, the family said on a GoFundMe page.

"Noah was a very smart, loving, Wild soul little boy," said his Aunt Natalya Ortiz. "Noah loved super hero’s in which he called himself Super Sonic Noah. Super Noah enjoyed anything that had to do with sonic, dinosaurs; he could name every single dinosaur without hesitation!"

Noah's brother Noel is hospitalized at Yale with fewer injuries than what Noah sustained, Ortiz said.

"Noel will make a full recovery. However, he is now going to have to live without his big brother Noah," she added.

The family is asking for donations to help cover burial expenses for Noah and Noel's medical expenses. All donations will go directly to the family, Ortiz said.

Bridgeport Police have not confirmed the death.

"At this difficult time, the City of Bridgeport and the entire first responder community would like to extend our thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of the occupants involved in this fatal MVA that occurred on Boston Avenue and Pembroke St. on March 6th. At this time we are respecting the family’s right for privacy," Appleby said

To donate, click the GoFundMe effort here.

