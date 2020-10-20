Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
32-Year-Old Charged For Late September Murder In Bridgeport

Kathy Reakes
Ricardo Torres
Ricardo Torres Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Bridgeport man has been arrested for the September murder of another man who was gunned down on a city street.

Ricardo Torres, 32, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20 by Detective Robert Winkler for the Sept. 24 murder of Jorge Tirado on Fox Street, said Lt. Christopher LaMaine.

Tirado, 36, was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in Black Rock, around 8 a.m. by police in the area of Fox Street and Canfield Avenue.

He had been shot twice in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

 Torres was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. 

He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond. 

"Great work by all those who worked on the case, which was led by Detective Robert Winkler," said LaMaine 

