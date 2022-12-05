3 Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Bridgeport Residence

Two adults and a child were hospitalized following a fire in Fairfield County.

The fire took place in Bridgeport around 3:20 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5 at 129 Wood Ave.

According to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, firefighters responded to the apartment after the department received several 911 calls.

First arriving units found a fire in a second-floor apartment over a commercial building, contained to one unit, Appleby said.

Two adults and a child were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the exposure, Appleby added.

Five adults and one child were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.