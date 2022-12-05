Contact Us
3 Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Bridgeport Residence

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fire that injured three. Photo Credit: Image by automatic6517 from Pixabay and Google Maps streeet view

Two adults and a child were hospitalized following a fire in Fairfield County.

The fire took place in Bridgeport around 3:20 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5 at 129 Wood Ave.

According to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, firefighters responded to the apartment after the department received several 911 calls.

First arriving units found a fire in a second-floor apartment over a commercial building, contained to one unit, Appleby said.

Two adults and a child were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the exposure, Appleby added.

Five adults and one child were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

