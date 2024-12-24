One Dead, 3 More Hospitalized In Bridgeport Fire — 8 Others Displaced: Report

The blaze began just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, on Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport, according to NBC Connecticut.

The cause of the fire was not released.

Paramedics rushed three people to an area hospital with unknown injuries and a fourth was taken to a morgue, per the report. The deceased's name was not released as of Thursday morning.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight people—four adults and four children—who were displaced by the fire, the report continued.

