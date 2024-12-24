Overcast 31°

SHARE

One Dead, 3 More Hospitalized In Bridgeport Fire — 8 Others Displaced: Report

An afternoon fire sent three people to the hospital, left one person dead in Connecticut, and displaced four others, a report said. 

One person died and three others were injured in a Bridgeport fire on Monday, Dec. 23.

One person died and three others were injured in a Bridgeport fire on Monday, Dec. 23.

 Photo Credit: Bridgeport Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze began just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, on Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport, according to NBC Connecticut

The cause of the fire was not released. 

Paramedics rushed three people to an area hospital with unknown injuries and a fourth was taken to a morgue, per the report. The deceased's name was not released as of Thursday morning.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight people—four adults and four children—who were displaced by the fire, the report continued. 

Click here to read the NBC Connecticut story. 

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE