Stratford Man Nabbed For Murder Of 29-Year-Old Bridgeport Resident

A Fairfield County man has been charged in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man and the wounding of two others.

Joseph DeJesus, formerly known as Joseph Reyes, age 38, of Stratford, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the Saturday, Oct. 8 shooting death of Dominique Jones, of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

DeJesus was apprehended by members of the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with members of the Bridgeport and Stratford Police Department, Gilleran added.

He was arrested at a relative’s home in Stratford and charged with:

Murder

Assault

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

He is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Gilleran said the arrest is the result of a combined investigation by members of the department's homicide squad, Fusion Center, identification unit, and the US Attorney’s Office. The investigation was led by Detective Tom Harper.

