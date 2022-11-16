Out-Of-State Man Admits To Supplying Bridgeport Gang Members With Firearms

A former Fairfield County resident has pleaded guilty to a single count of firearms trafficking in which local gangs were supplied with guns.

Stephfan Sanderson, age 24, aka “Birdy” and “Beans," made his plea in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Nov. 15, said Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals, and Bridgeport Police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

From at least 2017 until his arrest November 2020, Sanderson, who formerly lived in Bridgeport, procured at least 25 firearms in Georgia and Alabama and distributed them to individuals he had reason to know would commit felonies with those firearms, including members of the “Greene Homes Boyz” and Original North End street gangs in Bridgeport, court documents show.

Some of the firearms he trafficked were capable of firing multiple bullets with a single pull of the trigger, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Sanderson pleaded guilty to one count of crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Sanderson has been detained since his arrest in 2020.

