One person was transported to a hospital after being attacked with a bat in Fairfield County.

The unknown person was found around 8:20 p.m., Thursday, April 2, after AMR reported the assault by another person armed with a bat on East Main Street in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency communications and emergency management.

The extent of injuries was not available.

The crime is under investigation.

