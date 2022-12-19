Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport woman, was suffering from an injury to her leg. The woman was quickly transported to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, Gillleran said.

A second victim of the shooting arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle with an injury to his head.

That victim, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man, was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head - graze wound, he added.

Gilleran said the shooting appears to have occurred outside of the La Sabrosura Restaurant however, officers came upon a blood trail leading into the restaurant.

This prompted officers to explore the possibility that more victims were still inside. Although no additional victims were identified, physical evidence related to this crime was observed inside the restaurant, Gilleran said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Det. John Knapp, at 203-581-5251 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

