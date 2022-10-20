Man Nabbed For Robbing Bridgeport Grandmother As She Sat On Her Porch, Police Say

A homeless man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield County grandmother as she sat on her front porch has been arrested.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Hollow section of the city.

According to Bridgeport Police Det. Jeffrey A. Holtz, Norberto Santiago, age 59, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the crime.

The 84-year-old victim was sitting in a chair on her porch when she was robbed. She was not injured, Holtz said.

Holtz said Santiago made a statement to the Detective Bureau's Robbery/Burglary Unit regarding the robbery. He admitted the victim gave him money for food the day before the robbery.

"The Bridgeport Police Department would like to thank members of the community who helped make the arrest possible," he said.

Santiago was living in an abandoned house known for drug use and prostitution. The City of Bridgeport's Anti-Blight Department boarded up the house the day after the robbery, Holtz said.

Following his arrest, Santiago was charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Criminal trespass

Breach of peace

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The arrest is part of the ongoing effort to eradicate street crime and protect all citizens, especially those who are most vulnerable, Holtz added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.