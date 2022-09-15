Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat To Bridgeport Ferry

A Connecticut man has been charged with an act of terrorism after allegedly making a bomb threat to a ferry system, including one in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, a bomb threat was made against vessels operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company through the department 911 center.

Uniformed officers responded in both Connecticut and New York, immediately assessed the situation, and notified the US Coast Guard, Gilleran said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a similar bomb threat was made against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Several local, state, and federal agencies have taken active roles in assisting with the investigation, Gilleran said.

On Wednesday, the Bridgeport Detective Bureau developed 31-year-old Trevon Phidd of West Haven, in New Haven County as a suspect, he added.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., members of the Bridgeport Police took Phidd into custody.

He was charged with:

Two counts of the act of terrorism

Two counts of misuse of the 911 system

Two counts of breach of peace

His bond is set at $500,000.

Phidd is employed by The Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company working in food services at the Bridgeport ferry terminal, Gilleran said.

The Bridgeport ferry terminal is located at 1 Ferry Road in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Interruption to ferry service was minimal and the threat of a real explosive device was deemed not credible, he added.

However, the Sept. 6, incident did cause significant interruption as first responders worked diligently to verify there was no credible threat, Gilleran said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is requested to contact Detective Cronin at 203-581-5204 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

