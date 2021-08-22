Henri: Eversource Crews Responding As Tropical Storm Comes Ashore With Heavy Rains

Thousands of line and tree crews from as far away as Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Canada are working to restore power to Eversource customers following intense rain and high winds from Tropical Storm Henri.

Workers are in the process of clearing blocked roads, assessing damage, and restoring power.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, crews have restored power to more than 32,000 customers since the storm began.

Approximately 27,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut are without power as a result of the storm, the majority in the eastern part of the state.

“While the shift in Henri’s track spared Connecticut from the devastation it could have caused, the storm delivered the expected heavy rains, further saturating grounds that were already soaked from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and other storms,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “In addition to the thousands of line and tree crews we have working, we have an army of people behind the scenes supporting a safe restoration.

"I’m very proud of our employees – many of whom sacrificed their vacations – and their extraordinary efforts working out in the weather today. We realize how difficult it is to be without power, especially on hot and humid days like we’re expecting this coming week and we’re committed to staying on the job until every customer has their power restored.”

Customers should be cautious when starting their own storm clean-up – be careful moving or cutting tree limbs and look for any wires that may be entangled in debris, Eversource said.

Customers who are without power and using a generator should be sure the generator is located well away from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly, said Eversource.

