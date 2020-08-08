Five Indicted For Involvement In Bridgeport Courthouse Shooting

Five men have been indicted for their roles in an alleged shooting outside a courthouse in Fairfield County.

Bridgeport residents Marquis Isreal, Asante Gaines, Destine Calderon, Diomie Blackwell, and Laheem Jones, purported members of the “Green Homes Boys” group based out of the North End of the city are facing charges after four rivals were shot while sitting in a car outside a courthouse.

The Green Homes Boys, who operate out of the Charles F. Greene Homes housing complex, allegedly are involved in narcotics trafficking and numerous acts of violence, including murder.

Members of the Bridgeport Police Department responded at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, where there were reports of shots fired outside the state courthouse in Bridgeport on Golden Hill Street.

Prosecutors said that upon arrival, officers found four victims – Trevon Wright, Khalil Heard, Jaffar Ali, Jaheim Warren – who had been shot while sitting inside a black Chevrolet Impala.

The four are reportedly members of a rival gang, the “Original North End.”

Wright was shot in the side of his chest, and was left paralyzed. Heard sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder, and wrist. Ali was grazed in the head and shot in the left thumb, and Warren was grazed in the ribs.

The victims’ vehicle had approximately 23 entry bullet holes in the driver’s side and windshield area. According to the indictment, the victims were part of the Original North End.

Isreal, 24, Gaines, 23, Calderon, 25, Blackwell, 23, and Jones, 25, with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder/aiding and abetting in assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted murder, all in violation of the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering statute.

The indictment also charges Isreal with one count of using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, crack, and fentanyl.

If convicted, the five suspects face decades in prison.

“This indictment and these arrests are the result of the around the clock investigative work by city, state and federal law enforcement despite the ongoing challenges in our communities,” FBI Special Agent in Charge David Sundberg said.

“The alleged brazen violent acts by these individuals showed their blatant disregard for life of innocent people entering and exiting the court house. We will continue to vigorously pursue those bad actors that disrupt and diminish the quality of life for law abiding citizens.”

