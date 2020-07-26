Fairfield County Man Admits To Embezzling $1.1 Million From Printing Company, Feds Say

A Fairfield County man has admitted to an embezzlement scheme of more than $1 million involving a Hartford company, federal authorities have announced.

Anthony Teixeira, 50, of Danbury, was employed by Joseph Merritt & Company, a Hartford-based printing company, for more than 25 years, and most recently oversaw the JMC branch located in Danbury.

The loss to the company attributable to Teixeira through his schemes is approximately $1.1 million, John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court:

Between approximately January 2012 and February 2019, Teixeira defrauded JMC and its customers by presenting sales orders, or test sales orders, to customers as though they were actually invoices.

Customers, believing they were paying JMC for the work, then delivered payments into accounts that Teixeira controlled.

Teixeira also stole printing-related inventory from JMC inventory and sold it online, but manipulated invoices to deceive JMC’s systems into thinking the company had sold the inventory.

Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Teixeira was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on Monday, Dec. 12, 2019 and he was subsequently released on a $50,000 bond. He has been detained since Monday, June 1, after a judge determined that Teixeira had violated the conditions of his release and revoked his bond.

An investigation revealed that Teixeira spent more than $48,000 while released on bond, in violation of court-imposed restrictions on his financial activity.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Danbury Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John T. Pierpont, Jr. and Amanda S. Oakes.

