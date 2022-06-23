Donations Pour In For Family Of Bridgeport Teen Killed In Hit-Run Crash

Community members have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a teenager who died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fairfield County.

AJ DeJesus, age 18, of Bridgeport, was one of two people riding a scooter on Wednesday, June 15, when they were struck by a pickup truck, according to police.

Investigators said the pair was dragged for blocks before the driver finally stopped and fled the scene on foot.

The driver later turned himself in after police tracked down his vehicle, police said.

DeJesus was taken to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries days later, according to his aunt, Jovanna Hopkins.

“My nephew fought hard, but unfortunately, his body couldn't handle the trauma,” Hopkins wrote on a GoFundMe campaign to help the teen's family.

The campaign had raised nearly $5,000 as of Thursday, June 23.

Several friends and relatives offered their condolences on the GoFundMe page, including Roxanne Babian, a former teacher of DeJesus at Marin School in Bridgeport.

“I know that family was everything to him, but he also looked out for members of our school community,” Babian wrote. “He had a heart of gold, and was loyal to those he cared about. I remember him saying, ‘I got you, Miss,’ more than a few times. My heart breaks."

