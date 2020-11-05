Director, CFO Of Day School Charged With Failing To Report An Assault

The director and chief financial officer of an area day school have been arrested for allegedly failing to report a sexual assault complaint to the state.

Barbara Feldman, 74, the director, and David Feldman, 57, both of Shelton, the chief business officer of the Woodhouse Academy in Milford, were arrested on an active warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 28, said the Milford Police.

According to police, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2019, Milford Police received a complaint from the Department of Children and Families regarding an incident that occurred in June 2019.

An investigation by police found that two students from Woodhouse Academy, a special education academy located at 4 Oxford Road, reported being threatened by a third student to Barbara Feldman, police said.

Barbara and David Feldman conducted their own investigation and reported the incident as unfounded, police said.

Detectives found the Feldmans' investigation included a sexual assault disclosure that occurred off-campus but involved Woodhouse Academy students.

The investigation resulted in arrest warrants being issued for the Feldmans, who are accused of not making a DCF report regarding the incident reported by the students.

David and Barbara Feldman were each charged with failure to report oral report by a mandated reporter

Both were released on a promise to appear tickets and will appear in Milford Court on Monday, Dec. 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.