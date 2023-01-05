CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide

A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County.

The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.

Scott Appleby, Bridgeport's director of emergency management, said when the car reached the Milford area the driver turned off all exterior lights in an attempt to elude any following vehicles and began to accelerate in speed and recklessly changed lanes.

The vehicle exited the highway at Exit 37 where it was involved in a crash, Appleby said.

Appleby said two of the three occupants inside the car ran to a wooded area where a foot pursuit began, but they managed to escape capture.

The occupant that remained, New Haven County resident, Kaleem Uthmaan of Hamden was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit larceny,

Criminal trover

Interfering with police

Uthmaan was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, pending his arraignment in court.

The vehicle, reported stolen out of Waterbury, was being processed by New Haven Police Department.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS

