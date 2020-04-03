COVID-19: Projections Released On Timing For Case Surges In Fairfield County, Other CT Areas

The first surge of four separate surges of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations is expected in about two to three weeks.

Fairfield County is the first region of the state that will see an apex of hospitalizations, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday, April 3, exactly one month after Connecticut had its first COVID-19 case, a Wilton man who was hospitalized at Danbury Hospital after returning from California.

The surge in Fairfield County is expected sometime after the middle of April.

Lamont outlined those projected apexes in the first image above. They are for: Fairfield County (in yellow), New Haven (green), Hartford (light blue) and Eastern Connecticut (purple).

Lamont also announced the number of positive cases went up 29 percent since Thursday, April 2 and the percentage of people testing positive spiked up.

There were 19 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the state's total to 131.

