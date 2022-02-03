COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate, Hospitalizations Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut continue to show improvement as the positive infection rate and the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals dropped back down toward pre-holiday levels.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were 24,024 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,786 positive cases for a 7.43 percent daily positive infection rate, down from nearly 9 percent the previous day.

Sixty more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the number being treated statewide to 935, 501 (53.6 percent) of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 16, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 9,900 virus-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, on Wednesday, Feb. 2:

Fairfield: 193,441 (2,562 deaths);

New Haven: 183,400 (2,615);

Hartford: 169,889 (2,901);

New London: 51,271 (591);

Litchfield: 30,035 (420);

Middlesex: 26,000 (458);

Windham: 24,550 (276);

Tolland: 19,363 (249);

Unknown: 2,691 (4).

Connecticut has administered nearly 3 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 2, while more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination progress.

Approximately 1.3 million COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered since they became available.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the most recent update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 92 percent;

25-34: 87 percent;

18-24: 82 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 43 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

