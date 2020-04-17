COVID-19: Mandatory Mask, Face Covering Requirement Issued In Bridgeport

One Fairfield County city has issued an executive order making it mandatory for all to wear protective face masks while in public to help stop the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim issued the order late Thursday, April 16, to begin on Friday, April 17.

Under the order, all citizens are required to wear face masks or any other type of protective face covering while in public places such as parks, local establishments, and essential businesses.

The precautionary measure is in addition to all other state orders and healthcare recommendations intended to minimize the community impact of the contagious virus and save lives, the mayor's office said.

The face-coverings can be store-bought, homemade masks and/or the use of other items such as bandanas and scarfs in accordance with the CDC and other federal or state guidelines.

The use of medical-grade masks or N95 respirators is discouraged; those masks are in short supply and should be reserved for health-care personnel or first responders.

Gov. Ned Lamont has advised all Connecticut residents to wear face coverings in public when unable to maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

