COVID-19: Latest Listing Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities

Joe Lombardi
The latest breakdown of cases by municipality, released on Friday, April 3. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at COVID-19 cases by county in Connection on Friday, April 3. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A map of counties with the most cases on Friday, April 3. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at hospitalizations per county on Friday, April 3. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose by more than 1,000 cases in Connecticut on Friday, April 3.

There are now 4,914 COVID-19 cases statewide, up from 3,854 statewide on Thursday, April 2.

Of those cases, 2,716 (55 percent) are in Fairfield County.

Stamford now has 589 cases, followed by Norwalk with 435, Danbury with 402, Greenwich with 189, New Haven 174, Waterbury with 160, Bridgeport with 145 and Westport with 134. (See rundown of cases by cities and towns in the first image above.)

Of the state's 131 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 75 happened in Fairfield County (57 percent).

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the second and third images above.

A look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

