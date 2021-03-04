COVID-19: First Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Fairfield County

Fairfield County’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination site, and fourth in the state, opened up at the Danbury Fair Mall on Thursday, March 4.

Operated by Community Health Center, Inc., the new site at the mall will be a six-lane drive-thru vaccination site, where health officials will administer first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The state said that they expect to administer up to 600 shots daily there, and the site has the capacity to ramp up to 1,000 vaccines daily once the federal government increases Connecticut’s allocation of new doses.

Once a first dose is administered, a second appointment weeks later will be scheduled to complete the vaccination process.

Appointments at the mass vaccination site can only be made through the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System or by calling 877-918-2224.

As of Monday, March 1, people over the age of 55, teachers, and school staffers all became eligible to receive the vaccine, joining healthcare personnel, first responders, and long-term care residents.

