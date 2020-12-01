COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Climbs To Nearly 6 Percent; Hospitalizations Increase

The overall positive COVID-19 rate of those being tested in Connecticut is approaching 6 percent as the number of new cases continues to climb at rates not seen since the spring.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the health department was reporting 1,459 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 1, bringing the total number of positive cases to 118,754.

The 5.88 positivity rate is among the highest the state has seen since Connecticut began combating the second wave of COVID-19.

More COVID-19 patients continue to be hospitalized with the virus, with 54 new hospitalizations. There are now 1,152 COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals.

Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,040 since the pandemic began spreading in early March.

“The fatalities reflect the hospitalizations we started seeing a few weeks ago,” Lamont said last week when the COVID-19 numbers began spiking.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Dec. 1:

Fairfield: 38,305;

New Haven: 29,455;

Hartford: 28,895;

New London: 6,051;

Litchfield: 4,503;

Middlesex: 3,717;

Tolland: 3,054;

Windham: 2,613;

Unknown: 702.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

