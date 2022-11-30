Bridgeport Says Goodbye To Historic Pleasure Beach Bridge

Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.

The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, city officials said.

City officials said they have contracted with Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues.

Since the mid-1990s, the bridge has been out of service due to damage by a fire that tore through the bridge’s walkway.

In addition, the bridge has been the focal point of being struck by oil barges numerous times since its closure, Bridgeport officials said.

“As much as we hate to see a piece of the city’s history be demolished, we are looking forward to taking increased safety measures to protect all who wish to continue to utilize Pleasure Beach," said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. "The demolition of the bridge will bring peace of mind to all marine travelers in the area.”

The bridge's demolition will cost approximately $2.7 million, with half of the funds coming from state bonding, a quarter from the city, and a quarter from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The demolition will continue through the summer and possibly into the fall of 2023.

The channel will still be open to all marine traffic unless noted otherwise by the Harbor Master and the US Coast Guard.

