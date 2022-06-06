Bridgeport Man Stabbed To Death At Nightclub, Another Critical, Police Say

One man was killed and another is in critical condition following a stabbing outside a popular Fairfield County nightclub.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, June 5 at the. Club Azul, located at 922 Madison Ave.

When officers responded to a reported stabbing/assault at the club, they found a 27-year-old Bridgeport man with deep wounds and lacerations to his torso, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

The victim was quickly transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Gilleran said.

During that time, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center updated responding officers of a second victim that had arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds to his torso, head, and extremities, Gilleran said.

He has been identified as a 25-year-old Bridgeport man.

"Both assaults appear to be related and both appear to have taken place outside the establishment on Federal Street," the captain said.

Late Sunday, the 25-year-old victim died at an area hospital from injuries sustained during the assault. The victim’s family has been notified, Gilleran added.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

