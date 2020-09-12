Bridgeport Man Sentenced For Role in Large-Scale Heroin Trafficking Ring

A key member of a trafficking ring was sentenced to five years for his role in transporting and distributing at least 30 kilograms of heroin inside motorcycles equipped with secret compartments to Fairfield County from Mexico over a period of two years, according to the U.S. Attorney General for the District of Connecticut.

Randy Marchi who formerly lived in Bridgeport, 39, served as the "table manager" for a Bridgeport-based trafficking organization, headed by Ivan "Ghost" Rosario, that orchestrated shipments of heroin from Mexico and distributed the drug once it arrived in Connecticut.

Marchi oversaw the drug's processing and packaging once it arrived in Bridgeport before it was sold on the street.

Marchi has been held in prison since he was arrested on April 1 of 2017, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 9 press release announcing the criminal's sentencing.

On March 16 of that year, a Hartford grand jury returned an indictment charging Marchi, Rosario and five other members of the ring with a slew of charges related to their drug sales. On March 15 of 2018, Marchi pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, heroin.

Trafficking ring kingpin Rosario was sentenced to over 17 years in prison in July of 2019.

The trafficking ring was dispelled through investigation by FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force, DEA’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Bridgeport Police Department and Stratford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Vizcarrondo.

