Bridgeport Man Posed As 14-Year-Old, Sent Sexual Messages To Undercover FBI Agent

A Bridgeport man faces more than a year in prison for child exploitation charges.

Bridgeport resident Michael Nastu, age 63, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for posing as a young teen to an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and sending them sexually explicit messages, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

In March 2021, Nastu would use the Kik social media app to start a conversation with the agent while pretending to be a 14-year-old girl from Connecticut.

Between March 31 and June 25, 2021, Nastu sent the agent sexual messages, pictures and videos of male genitalia, and also tried to get the agent to send him child pornography. He also had conversations with the agent about meeting up in person, but this never happened.

Nastu was later arrested on June 30, 2021, and pleaded guilty to attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Currently released on a $100,000 bond, Nastu will report to jail on Monday, March 13. In addition to his prison sentence, he will also serve three years of supervised release.

