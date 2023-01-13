Bridgeport Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect

A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

The Bridgeport Fire Department arrived on the scene and quickly located a 49-year-old man suffering from severe trauma to his face and the back of his head, Gilleran said.

Gilleran said the victim was transported to an area hospital via AMR Ambulance where he is listed in critical condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. There are reports of an argument between the victim and another person who left the scene prior to first responders arriving, he added.

No description of the suspect is available.

Anyone with information about the crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

