Bridgeport Man Admits To Attempting To Transfer Obscene Materials To Minor

A 63-year-old Fairfield County man admitted to sending sexual messages, pictures, and videos to an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Michael Nastu, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 22, to one count of attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Nastu used the Kik social media application in March of 2021 to initiate a conversation with an FBI Online Covert Employee who was posing as a 14-year-old girl from Connecticut, the US Attorney's Office said.

Between March 31 and June 25, 2021, Nastu sent the FBI employee sexually-explicit messages and pictures and videos of male genitalia, Avery reported.

He also tried to get the FBI employee to send him child pornography, according to the announcement.

Although they exchanged messages about meeting in person, Nastu never traveled to meet the FBI agent, Avery said.

The US Attorney's Office said Nastu was arrested on June 30, 2021, and is released on $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which hasn't been scheduled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.