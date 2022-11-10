Contact Us
Bridgeport HS Evacuated After Pepper Spray Incident, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Bassick High School has been evacuated after a reported accidental discharge of pepper spray.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are on the scene at a high school n Fairfield County after receiving several calls regarding the accidental discharge of pepper spray.

The incident took place in Bridgeport at Bassick High School, around 8:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10.

Preliminary reports indicate the building was being evacuated and numerous students were affected by the substance, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

Bridgeport fire, police, and ambulances have responded, Appleby said.

No word yet from school officials.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

