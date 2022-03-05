Bridgeport Gang Member Sentenced For Role In Courthouse Shooting

A gang member in Fairfield County will spend nearly two decades in prison after being sentenced for his role in a shooting in front of a Bridgeport courthouse.

Marquis Israel - also known as “Garf” or “Baby,” age 25, was sentenced to 210 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for racketeering offenses related to his participation in a gang-related shooting in front of a state courthouse in Bridgeport in January 2020, federal prosecutors announced.

Prosecutors said that Israel and his co-conspirators attempted to kill members and associates of the East End gang on Jan. 27, 2020, in an afternoon shooting in front of a Bridgeport courthouse.

At 12:11 p.m. on the day of the shooting, officers from the Bridgeport Police Department responded to the area of 172 Golden Hill St. in Bridgeport after a Shot Spotter activation alert detected approximately 20 shots being fired in front of the state courthouse located there.

Upon arrival, officials said that investigators discovered that four victims had been shot while sitting inside a black Chevrolet Impala.

One victim was shot in the side of his chest and was left paralyzed and a second victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder, and wrist. The victims’ vehicle had approximately 23 entry bullet holes in the driver’s side and windshield area, according to prosecutors.

According to court documents in a related case, Israel had previously been shot and “seriously wounded” by one of his victims in a restaurant in the East End of Bridgeport in September 2019.

Israel has been detained since his arrest on Aug. 6, 2020. He pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted murder and aiding and abetting, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.