Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs.

Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke, members of the narcotics and vice squad corroborated the information and when officers arrived on the scene Clarke fled the police on foot.

Officers pursued Clarke inside a business at that location and placed him under arrest, police said.

Clarke was in possession of a stolen and loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Also seized were: 11 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of Fentanyl, and 5.86 ounces of marijuana, Gilleran said.

Clarke is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm, he added.

Clarke was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Stolen firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm

Dispensing a controlled substance

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Interfering with a police officer

Clarke's bond was set at $150,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 14.

