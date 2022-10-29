Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police.

Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

The homicide was discovered around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, when Bridgeport officers responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location, Gilleran said.

Upon arrival, officers found a crime scene in the parking garage of the apartment complex at 810 Atlantic Street. There they found Hunter, unresponsive and suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died, Gilleran added.

The BPD Detective Bureau took charge of the investigation, processed the crime scene, and notified the victim’s next of kin.

As a result of the investigation Homicide detectives quickly developed Blue as a suspect, Gilleran said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also identified a vehicle that Blue was known to operate. This information was broadcast and shared with surrounding jurisdictions, he said.

In the early afternoon, Stratford Police officers detained Blue on Surf Avenue. Bridgeport homicide detectives responded and placed Blue under arrest.

He was transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with murder and held on a $1 million bond. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 31.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Det. Keith Hanson, at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with Justice Hunter's family and friends," Gilleran said. "Thank you to all the officers and detectives from both jurisdictions that took part in bringing this incident to a rapid conclusion."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.