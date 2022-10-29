Armed, Dangerous Man Wanted In Bridgeport Homicide

Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a fatal overnight stabbing in Fairfield County

The murder took place in Bridgeport around 4:15 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the 800 Block of Atlantic Street.

Bridgeport officers responded to the area of Atlantic Street on the report of a person stabbed at that location, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, identified as Justice Hunter, who was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso, Gilleran said.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.

The Detective Bureau took charge of the investigation and is currently processing the crime scene. Atlantic Street remains closed between Iranistan Avenue and Barnum Dyke. The road is expected to re-open late this morning, the captain said.

Gilleran said a suspect, identified as Lawrence Blue is wanted for questioning in the murder. He said Blue should be considered armed and dangerous and is asking residents to be on the lookout and call 911 immediately if they spot him.

Blue, age 45, is described as being Black, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the East End of Bridgeport, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Keith Hanson, at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.