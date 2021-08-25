Application Deadline For $10K & $25K Grants To Bridgeport Small Businesses & Nonprofits—Aug 31

Time is running out.

If you’re a small business owner in Bridgeport, you have until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to fund additional personnel, to use on capital improvements, and more. Additionally, grants of up to $25,000 are available for storefront improvements.

... stay tuned to us for opportunities to partner with us to help get these funds into the community to have a positive impact on the City of Bridgeport.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Bridgeport small businesses — defined in part by being located within city limits of Bridgeport, in existence for 18 months prior to Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, and having a gross revenue of no more than $2 million annually — are eligible for this opportunity. $25 million in grants can be given out by the City of Bridgeport to small businesses thanks to this initiative.

The American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID19 Stimulus Package, is what allowed for payments of $1,400 to be sent to Americans to help everyone during COVID.

In a video released in support of the program, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the initiative addresses long-overdue needs and urged groups to apply.

"We want you, whether you're nonprofit or organizations, to stay tuned to us for opportunities to partner with us to help get these funds into the community to have a positive impact on the City of Bridgeport," the mayor said in the video.

Applications for the Small Business Expansion grant, which is not a reimbursement grant, are downloadable here. Applications for the Storefront Improvement program can be found here.

Nonprofit organizations working in affordable housing, the performing arts, faith-based initiatives, domestic violence, and mental health services, as well as nutrition insecurity and more, may also apply. Applications for nonprofits can be found at City of Bridgeport American Rescue Plan.

For questions and help in applying, email ARPAgrants@bridgeportct.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.