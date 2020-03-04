Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
32-Year-Old Is Bridgeport's Fifth Homicide Of Year, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man was shot and killed overnight in Bridgeport.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed during a shooting event where multiple gunshots were fired in Bridgeport's fifth homicide of the year.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Thursday, April 2 after police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots being fired in the area of 468 Trumbull Ave., in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

Officers responded to the scene and located a crime scene. A 32- year-old man was transported by private vehicle to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Fitzgerald said.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and groin, he added.

“Detectives processed crime scenes at the hospital and on Trumbull Avenue, and are working to establish a motive and leads in the case,” Fitzgerald said.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS or contact Det. Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242.

